Marka s Monday Evening Forecast

A fast jet stream will continue to rip the wind across to New Mexico on Tuesday with gusts up to 65 mph for the northern mountains. Here in the Albuquerque area we will be windy at times but mild with partly cloudy skies and a high of 61. Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the work week topping out in the low 70s by Friday.

