Man stabs stranger dozens of times on city bus, Judge lets suspect out
Police are outraged after a judge let an Albuquerque man out of jail, saying the video proves just how dangerous he is. Video shows an argument on a city bus that ended with a man being stabbed 25 times, but a judge said the video doesn't prove the suspect is a dangerous man.
