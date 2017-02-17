Man breaks into Albuquerque home thro...

Man breaks into Albuquerque home through doggie door

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Anyone with a dog has thought about how easily someone can get through the small opening, and it has happened to an Albuquerque man who has video to prove it. "We've gotten a new dog, and we were looking at video to check on her in our home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr fmer505-1951 63,463
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr fmer505-1951 114,429
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 3 hr Gorgi 5
News Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo... 3 hr Teressa 3
U.S. Marshals Now Detailed to Protect Education... 4 hr red 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 5 hr Well Well 539
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 5 hr red 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC