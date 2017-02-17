Man accused of stabbing man 25 times ...

Man accused of stabbing man 25 times re-arrested

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Albuquerque Police Department has re-arrested the man accused of stabbing a man 25 times on an Albuquerque City Bus. After his arrest for allegedly stabbing a man 25 times the District Attorney's Office that he should be held without bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 27 min Mister Chix 63,475
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 47 min Drain 143
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 1 hr lobojames 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr fmer505-1951 114,437
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 2 hr marceau 1
Best Mexican Food Place 3 hr Joy 23
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 3 hr For real 16
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC