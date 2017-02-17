Man accused of stabbing man 25 times re-arrested
Albuquerque Police Department has re-arrested the man accused of stabbing a man 25 times on an Albuquerque City Bus. After his arrest for allegedly stabbing a man 25 times the District Attorney's Office that he should be held without bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|27 min
|Mister Chix
|63,475
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|47 min
|Drain
|143
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|1 hr
|lobojames
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,437
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|2 hr
|marceau
|1
|Best Mexican Food Place
|3 hr
|Joy
|23
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|3 hr
|For real
|16
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC