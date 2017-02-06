Lottery officials want to drop scholarship payouts
Lawmakers in Santa Fe are taking another stab at replenishing the Lottery Scholarship tuition fund. This time, the idea involves moving unclaimed and forfeited prize money each year into the fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|5 hr
|Darlene
|5
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Drain
|414
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Peanuts
|63,388
|Best Mexican Food Place
|7 hr
|Marie L
|11
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|new parrot
|114,358
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|10 hr
|I think
|3
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|21 hr
|fmer505-1951
|19
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC