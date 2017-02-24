Lawmakera s idea would force drivers ...

Lawmakera s idea would force drivers to yield to city buses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's the law to stop for loading and unloading school buses. Now, one legislator wants drivers to yield to transit buses as they merge back into traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood (Jul '16) 13 min Charge Nurse 3
So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus? 37 min Manny 4
Simply Fit Boards 39 min Manny 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Melanie 114,477
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 1 hr Free at last 10
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Cooties 63,511
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 6 hr James 143
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC