Las Vegas Optic editor resigns for Albuquerque Journal job

The northern New Mexico newspaper announced this week that Martin Salazar stepped down to take a job as a reporter covering Albuquerque City Hall and Bernalillo County. Landmark Community Newspapers Inc., the Optic's parent company based in Shelbyville, Kentucky, says Optic sports editor Dave Kavanaugh will serve as interim editor.

