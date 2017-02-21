If You've Got Any Compound Interest, ...

If You've Got Any Compound Interest, Solving This Puzzle Will Surely Pay Off

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you three 5-letter words. You tell me a 5-letter word that can precede each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

