Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer's UNM speech
There are 2 comments on the The Progress story from Friday, titled Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer's UNM speech. In it, The Progress reports that:
Hundreds of faculty, staff and students have signed a letter criticizing the University of New Mexico's decision to allow a far-right commentator to speak on campus. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that the letter, addressed to acting President Chaouki Abdallah, said that the university's decision to allow Milo Yiannopoulos' to speak undermined the university's goal of providing a safe learning environment for students.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
The hilarity of Leftist Stalinist bullying pops like roasting flesh.
The archetypal feet of the Left now curl effortlessly into the Ninth and last lake.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
yeah you promote an alt-right Nazi, known for his racist remarks who shows up to make trouble. He can speak, and others can challenge. What is scary is that supposedly republicans thought he had something to say.
|
