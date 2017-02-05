Hostage situation ends peacefully in ...

Hostage situation ends peacefully in southwest Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of an armed, barricaded and possibly suicidal subject, who claimed to have a hostage in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says the suspect, now identified as John Sandoval, barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home in the area of Sanford Ave SW and Minnie St. SW just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 min Yeah 390
Best Mexican Food Place 23 min Loves Mexican Food 3
News Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling 26 min Yeah 3
Poll Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10) 29 min Nope 12
News New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot... 34 min One 8
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 3 hr sometimes 18
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,348
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at February 06 at 11:45AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC