Group of city councilors want to reaffirm Albuquerque as a immigrant-friendlya
A group of city councilors is trying to reaffirm a 16-year-old resolution, declaring Albuquerque an immigrant-friendly city. City lawmakers voted unanimously in 2000 to declare Albuquerque immigrant friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|5 hr
|Darlene
|5
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Drain
|414
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Peanuts
|63,388
|Best Mexican Food Place
|7 hr
|Marie L
|11
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|new parrot
|114,358
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|10 hr
|I think
|3
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|21 hr
|fmer505-1951
|19
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC