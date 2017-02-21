Game and Fish employee accused of lea...

Game and Fish employee accused of leaving dog in car

Just because the temperatures aren't extremely hot or cold doesn't mean you should leave an animal locked in a car. Police were called twice over the weekend after they say an owner left his dog in his car in a northwest Albuquerque strip mall parking lot.

