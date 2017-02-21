Game and Fish employee accused of leaving dog in car
Just because the temperatures aren't extremely hot or cold doesn't mean you should leave an animal locked in a car. Police were called twice over the weekend after they say an owner left his dog in his car in a northwest Albuquerque strip mall parking lot.
Read more at KOB-TV.
