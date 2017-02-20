Friends of fallen motorcyclist pay tribute to his life
Friends of a fallen Albuquerque motorcyclist pay tribute to him on a busy intersection, but police said they're concerned about the way these bikers said goodbye. More than 100 people gathered at the intersection of Eubank and Snow Heights on a late evening last Thursday.
