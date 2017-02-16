Feds seek to dismiss claims over Colorado mine waste spill

AUGUST 13: A man pours a combination used to take the sediments out of the water and reduce acidity of one of the retention ponds at the bottom of Gold King Mine on August 13, 2015 at Gladstone townsite. Members of the EPA, Environmental Restoration, Weston Solutions and the U.S. Coast Guard are working on cleaning up the water in the four retention ponds and helping with the creation of the fifth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.