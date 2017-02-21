FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuqu...

FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank

Federal agents are searching for a man they say robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank while wearing a Wal-Mart vest. The FBI said Friday the man hit the BBVA Compass Bank 3500 Candelaria Road Tuesday around 1 p.m. Agents say he gave a demand note to a BBVA Compass Bank teller and made verbal threats before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

