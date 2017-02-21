FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
Federal agents are searching for a man they say robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank while wearing a Wal-Mart vest. The FBI said Friday the man hit the BBVA Compass Bank 3500 Candelaria Road Tuesday around 1 p.m. Agents say he gave a demand note to a BBVA Compass Bank teller and made verbal threats before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|17 min
|Battle Tested
|587
|New Mexico tea store
|2 hr
|Quili
|9
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|2 hr
|Quili
|12
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|2 hr
|Ivan
|4
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Ivan
|63,503
|Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Tobias
|12
|People who use black or red color sheets, bed s...
|3 hr
|Urgent Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC