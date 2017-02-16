Fatal crash closes northbound Eubank at Snow Heights
Albuquerque police say they shut down northbound Eubank at the Snow Heights intersection Wednesday afternoon a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. APD Public Information Officer Daren DeAguero said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
