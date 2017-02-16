Fatal crash closes northbound Eubank ...

Fatal crash closes northbound Eubank at Snow Heights

12 hrs ago

Albuquerque police say they shut down northbound Eubank at the Snow Heights intersection Wednesday afternoon a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. APD Public Information Officer Daren DeAguero said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Albuquerque, NM

