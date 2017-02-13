Election, Women's March prompt women of color to seek office

In this Wednesday, Feb, 1, 2017 photo, activist Samia Assed stands in front of a mural at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice coalition in Albuquerque, N.M. Assed, a Palestinian-American, has now turned her fears over Donald Trump's election into action, joining what advocacy groups said are hundreds, possibly thousands of women of color, who are exploring making a run for public office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.