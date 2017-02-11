Education Secretary 'absolutely' welc...

Education Secretary 'absolutely' welcomes Betsy DeVos visit

Protesters gather outside Jefferson Middle School in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.>> New Mexico Public Education Hanna Skandera "absolutely" would welcome a visit to any New Mexico school by newly confirmed U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a spokesman for Skandera said.

