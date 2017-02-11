Education Secretary 'absolutely' welcomes Betsy DeVos visit
Protesters gather outside Jefferson Middle School in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos paid her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.>> New Mexico Public Education Hanna Skandera "absolutely" would welcome a visit to any New Mexico school by newly confirmed U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a spokesman for Skandera said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|16 min
|fmer505-1951
|114,391
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|43 min
|Zucchinis
|63,432
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|1 hr
|Bull Durham
|39
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|498
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|2 hr
|Ruby
|4
|maobama releases statement on Immigration
|5 hr
|Hmmm
|3
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|11 hr
|Paulo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC