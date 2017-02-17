Dog training program helps incarcerated teens learn skills
There are some skills that are tough to learn, but New Mexico's Camino Nuevo Youth Center is helping teens master those lessons by doing some teaching of their own. As "Pomp and Circumstance" plays, "Lady Amor" makes her graduation walk in front of CNYC staff and incarcerated youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 min
|huntcoyotes
|532
|Best Mexican Food Place
|1 hr
|Senor Relleno
|19
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|2 hr
|More than greater...
|9
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,420
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|63,455
|trump derangement syndrome
|4 hr
|wellness care
|3
|Former officer claims Albuquerque Police Depart...
|6 hr
|Kelly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC