Dispute sparks over construction work...

Dispute sparks over construction work at Albuquerque home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A woman is accusing a local chaplain of ripping her off. But he says he was just trying to help her, and now she's slandering his name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 34 min Bloodonhishands 16
Why Are Democrats Afraid? 37 min Blood on his hands 8
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr new parrot 63,509
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Melanie 114,472
New Tax Coming 3 hr luch 22 28
New Mexico tea store 4 hr Rebecca 10
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 7 hr Go Blue Forever 597
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,137,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC