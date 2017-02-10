Developer releases plans for major Albuquerque project
Central Avenue is about to look a lot different, and this has nothing to do with Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. The area on Central Avenue across from Presbyterian is just a dirt lot right now, but the city just gave the go ahead for the main piece of this sprawling project that will sit on five square city blocks.
