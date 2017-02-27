Dead body found in grocery store park...

Dead body found in grocery store parking lot

Albuquerque police are still investigating how someone ended up dead in the Smith's parking lot near Central Avenue and Coors Boulevard. Police said they were called in reference to a suspicious person who appeared to be injured in the parking lot.

