Convicted cop killer hopes to be released

Former Sandia Labs physicist Merrill Chamberlain was sentenced to 31 years in prison for the shooting death of Albuquerque Police Officer John Carrillo. Officer Carrillo and his partner had responded to a domestic violence call at Chamberlain's home in the far Northeast Heights in February 1987 when Chamberlain ambushed them.

