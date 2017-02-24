Community Cupboard proves to be an unlikely source of help for those in need
It's a small box making a big difference. What started off as a social experiment is now helping dozens of people in need find food from an unlikely source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|596
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Katia
|63,507
|Why Are Democrats Afraid?
|2 hr
|Really
|6
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Melanie
|114,470
|Are there any places left in albuquerque to ren...
|4 hr
|Joe movie buff
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|7 hr
|Quantro
|14
|FBI: Man in Wal-Mart vest robs Albuquerque bank
|7 hr
|Quili
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC