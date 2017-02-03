Colorado considers offering a chile l...

Colorado considers offering a chile license plate

New Mexico is known for its chile, but another state may soon be offering specialty license plates with chile on them. "Anyone who knows the real deal or is a true foodie throughout the country, will know there's nothing comparable to New Mexican chile," Toledo said.

