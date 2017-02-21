Civil lawsuit filed in fatal stolen van crash

The family of the mother and daughter killed in a crash last month has filed a lawsuit against the alleged thieves who crashed into the pair, along with the worker who allegedly left the vehicle running and the company which owned the stolen van. The civil suit filed in Santa Fe District Court by David Arredondo, the widow of 39-year old Shaunna Arredondo-Boling , is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and events leading up to the crash.

