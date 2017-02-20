City planning to build new southeast ...

City planning to build new southeast Albuquerque police substation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The area near Kathryn Avenue and San Mateo is known for crime, but now city councilors hope a new police substation will help. City Councilor Pat Davis says $1.5 million in bond money designated for public safety will be used to purchase the property where the abandoned shopping center at San Mateo and Katheryn sits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09) 53 min JBL 64
Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen... 1 hr Know the Truth 15
Best Mexican Food Place 7 hr Doug 28
Shawniece, Paula & Gyna 8 hr Krissi 6
Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10) 9 hr Afdicks 8
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 hr Katia 114,448
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 10 hr Another 17
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at February 21 at 6:07AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC