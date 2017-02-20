City planning to build new southeast Albuquerque police substation
The area near Kathryn Avenue and San Mateo is known for crime, but now city councilors hope a new police substation will help. City Councilor Pat Davis says $1.5 million in bond money designated for public safety will be used to purchase the property where the abandoned shopping center at San Mateo and Katheryn sits.
