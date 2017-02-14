City of Albuquerque kicks off annual book drive
Tuesday, the city's annual "Read to Me" book drive kicked off Downtown at the Main Library. They are trying to collect 60,000 new and gently used children's books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|24 min
|Apparently
|528
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|34 min
|Yeah
|48
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,407
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,442
|Keller & Keller- false advertising!
|9 hr
|Shia Nastasi
|15
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|11 hr
|Since
|13
|You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|llora pero no te ...
|731
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC