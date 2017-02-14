City of Albuquerque kicks off annual ...

City of Albuquerque kicks off annual book drive

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Tuesday, the city's annual "Read to Me" book drive kicked off Downtown at the Main Library. They are trying to collect 60,000 new and gently used children's books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 24 min Apparently 528
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 34 min Yeah 48
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr fmer505-1951 114,407
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr fmer505-1951 63,442
Keller & Keller- false advertising! 9 hr Shia Nastasi 15
Information about Balloon Fiest 11 hr Since 13
You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12) 19 hr llora pero no te ... 731
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC