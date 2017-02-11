Chrisa Saturday Forecast

Another warm day is ahead for New Mexico before wind, cold, snow and rain return to the state. Clouds will be more prevalent this afternoon compared to Friday ahead of the storm system that starts to move into the region on Sunday.

High Wind Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at February 12 at 5:45AM MST

