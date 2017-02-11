Chrisa Saturday Forecast
Another warm day is ahead for New Mexico before wind, cold, snow and rain return to the state. Clouds will be more prevalent this afternoon compared to Friday ahead of the storm system that starts to move into the region on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|5 min
|WEDONTKNOW
|477
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|15 min
|Jane
|63,421
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|23 min
|Tooray
|23
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,379
|Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien...
|10 hr
|Sharon Lipschitz
|22
|Information about Balloon Fiest
|12 hr
|The Truth
|1
|trump derangement syndrome
|12 hr
|Apparently
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC