Charges allege conspiracy to sell fake Native American art
In one of the largest investigation conducted under the Native American Arts Act, a federal grand jury in New Mexico has indicted four people on charges accusing them of conspiring to import and fraudulently sell Filipino-made jewelry as made by Native Americans. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the indictment Tuesday stems from an investigation that began in early 2015, involved several federal agencies and resulted in a previous indictment.
