Cell phone, tipster led police to second suspect in fatal crash

He went from eating at an Edgewood McDonald's to wearing handcuffs and riding in a police car in the span of about an hour. New lapel video shows the moments just after authorities arrested Paul Garcia , the second suspect in the fatal crash that killed a mother and daughter.

