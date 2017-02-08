(Carey Olson/KRQE) Albuquerque Waste Management Garbage Recycling - residential
Keith Cass said it was about three months ago when the city dropped off a large recycling bin at his work, the Menaul School. "Our commercial vendors have been increasing more and more and we're providing more and more availability for that to happen," said Gilbert Montano, Mayor Richard J. Berry's Chief of Staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|460
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|114,366
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Peanuts
|63,402
|Eliz Warren told to sit
|8 hr
|fmer505-1951
|8
|Is Elizabeth Warren a Screaming Mimi?
|8 hr
|Stop the lies
|9
|Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord...
|19 hr
|santa gay
|15
|Best Mexican Food Place
|19 hr
|Noble
|17
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC