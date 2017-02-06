Building in Downtown Albuquerque to c...

Building in Downtown Albuquerque to contain apartments, restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It was built in 1937 for Lovelace, then later taken over by Sears. Soon it will be filled with 34 loft apartments and several restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its not about Immigration - Its about Open Bord... 5 hr Darlene 5
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr Drain 414
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 hr Peanuts 63,388
Best Mexican Food Place 7 hr Marie L 11
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 7 hr new parrot 114,358
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera 10 hr I think 3
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 21 hr fmer505-1951 19
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC