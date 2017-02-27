blush_whimsy
A little bit of Albuquerque is making its way into swag bags at big awards shows. A line of lipstick called Blush and Whimsy will be included in gift bags at the Grammys, Emmys, American Music Awards and next year's Oscars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|44 min
|Qualmar
|17
|So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus?
|47 min
|Sholyn
|8
|Baby drowns in tub (Aug '09)
|53 min
|Sholyn
|67
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|56 min
|Sholyn
|33
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|58 min
|Shawn
|61
|Simply Fit Boards
|1 hr
|Shawn
|7
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|1 hr
|Hey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC