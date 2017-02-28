Baby Brianna child abuse expansion bill dies in House committee
A bill to expand the state's child abuse statute, known as "Baby Brianna's law," died in a House of Representatives committee Monday. The sponsor of the bill says she's disappointed and not happy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|quel ordure
|63
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|3 hr
|rfpummill
|145
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,489
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,523
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|7 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|7 hr
|Well Well
|38
|RockHounding in NM (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Eugene
|42
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC