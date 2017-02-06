As Black History Month, potential for UNM Africana Studies on the rise
With the start of Black History Month, the UNM Africana Studies program is blooming with opportunities and growing in response to the political climate change occurring across the nation. Jamal Martin, a professor in the program, said changes at the local, state, national and global level directly affect the differences, similarities and challenges that lie ahead ahead for Africana Studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
