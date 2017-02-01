ART project causing delays for students
As construction on Central Avenue chugs along, many student shuttle riders are having to set their alarms a few minutes ahead. The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project began in the fall of 2016, and aims to decrease commute times by increasing foot traffic and modernizing Albuquerque's public transit system.
