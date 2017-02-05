Argument leads to the death of Albuqu...

Argument leads to the death of Albuquerque man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police are investigating the death of 50-year-old Tony Morgan who was found outside his home dead Sunday morning. APD received a call around 11:20 am Sunday to reports of a man shot and possibly killed on the 6700 block of Ivy Place SW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 min Yeah 390
Best Mexican Food Place 24 min Loves Mexican Food 3
News Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling 27 min Yeah 3
Poll Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10) 30 min Nope 12
News New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot... 35 min One 8
PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R... 3 hr sometimes 18
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,348
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC