American Studies professor named director of Center for Regional Studies
According to a UNM press release, Associate Provost Virginia Scharff recently announced the appointment of Professor Gabriel Melendez as director of the Center for Regional Studies, effective March 1. According to its website, the center focuses on efforts to increase understanding of New Mexico, the border region of the U.S., the Americas and Spain. "I am very pleased to have Gabriel join UNM's leadership team," Scharff was quoted as saying in the press release.
