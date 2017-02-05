Albuquerque woman shot in stomach by ex-boyfriend
According to a criminal complaint Joseph Barlow showed up to the woman's RV early Saturday morning when her new boyfriend answered the door and told him he needed to leave. Police say Barlow got into a car, pulled a gun and opened fire on the home which hit his ex-girlfriend in the stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|7 min
|Yeah
|390
|Best Mexican Food Place
|25 min
|Loves Mexican Food
|3
|Candlelight vigil held for Shaylee Boling
|27 min
|Yeah
|3
|Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10)
|30 min
|Nope
|12
|New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vot...
|36 min
|One
|8
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|3 hr
|sometimes
|18
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,348
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC