Albuquerque to create Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
As the Trump administration is making immigration reform a priority, Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry said he wants immigrants and refugees to feel welcome in the city. "It is incumbent upon us to make sure that if you live in the City of Albuquerque, we're giving you every opportunity and every chance to prosper and thrive," Berry said.
