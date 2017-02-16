Albuquerque teen involved in drive-by murder sentenced
It was an emotional day in court Thursday as one of the teens involved in the drive-by murder of high schooler Jaydon Chavez-Silver learned his sentence. Nicholas Gonzales will serve just one year in the juvenile jail for also shooting at the house when Jaydon was killed.
