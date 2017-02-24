Albuquerque Sunport renovations set to begin after months of delays
The city says it's been 30 years since it's made any major renovations to the Sunport. And with 5 million people coming through every year these areas have seen better days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
