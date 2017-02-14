Albuquerque students make Valentinea ...

Albuquerque students make Valentinea s Day cards for veterans

Usually kids spend the day giving each other candy and cards, but second graders at North Valley Academy Charter School spent their day making sure veterans had a day to remember. Zoie Adair was one of the 65 students from North Valley Academy who took the time to make Valentine's Day cards for the veterans.

