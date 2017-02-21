Albuquerque Schools to avoid layoffs amid budget crisis

Staff at Albuquerque Public Schools will not face layoffs or furloughs this year as the district has found other ways to cover a $12.5 million budget cut. The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that instead of making the money through staff changes, the district is taking $6.65 million out of cash reserves and making up the rest from a number of areas, including substitute teacher funds and staff reductions by attrition.

