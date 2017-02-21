Albuquerque Schools to avoid layoffs ...

Albuquerque Schools to avoid layoffs amid budget crisis

Staff at Albuquerque Public Schools will not face layoffs or furloughs this year as the district has found other ways to cover a $12.5 million budget cut. The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that instead of making the money through staff changes, the district is taking $6.65 million out of cash reserves and making up the rest from a number of areas, including substitute teacher funds and staff reductions by attrition.

