Albuquerque schools face cuts due to dwindling cash reserves
Albuquerque Public Schools are facing continued pressure as its cash reserves dwindle in the wake of budget reductions by Gov. Susana Martinez. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Chief Financial Officer Tami Coleman on Wednesday that a reduction in cash reserves approved by Martinez could force the district to have to choose what checks can be paid.
