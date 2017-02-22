Albuquerque, Santa Fe officials react to Homeland Security immigration guidelines
After the Department of Homeland Security officially laid out the Trump administration's new immigration guidelines, cities across the United States are trying to decide if they're willing to play ball and what if it means if they don't. "Right now, there are probably more questions than answers certainly," said Gilbert Montano, Mayor Richard J. Berry's Chief of Staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristen Currie is Going Nowhere Until She Learn...
|37 min
|cronkite
|1
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|2 hr
|pontiac
|17
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|6 hr
|carsale
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Melanie
|114,464
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Katia
|63,500
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|8 hr
|one born every mi...
|16
|New Mexico tea store
|8 hr
|one born every mi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC