Albuquerque recording artist creates a countryachia music genre
What do you get when you cross country music and mariachi? According to an Albuquerque recording artist, something uniquely New Mexican. John Wagner started the 'countryachi' music genre 20 years ago when he thought to combine country music and mariachi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|5 min
|Ohymon
|15
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|16 min
|Ohymon
|9
|So what the heck happened with the Zika Virus?
|20 min
|Ohymon
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|24 min
|Cooties
|63,516
|New Mexico tea store
|24 min
|Ohymon
|11
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|49 min
|Melanie
|114,481
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|3 hr
|einstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC