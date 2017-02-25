Albuquerque recording artist creates ...

Albuquerque recording artist creates a countryachia music genre

21 hrs ago

What do you get when you cross country music and mariachi? According to an Albuquerque recording artist, something uniquely New Mexican. John Wagner started the 'countryachi' music genre 20 years ago when he thought to combine country music and mariachi.

Albuquerque, NM

