Albuquerque Police rejects results of negative workplace attitude survey

A survey set out to measure the attitudes and morale of high level police officers and employees in the Albuquerque Police Department is now getting pushed aside by top city brass over questions about its accuracy. The survey, conducted by a national company in December, was meant to poll roughly 243 supervisory employees including sergeants, lieutenants, commanders, executive staff, civilian supervisors and civilian managers.

