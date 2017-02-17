Albuquerque Police rejects results of negative workplace attitude survey
A survey set out to measure the attitudes and morale of high level police officers and employees in the Albuquerque Police Department is now getting pushed aside by top city brass over questions about its accuracy. The survey, conducted by a national company in December, was meant to poll roughly 243 supervisory employees including sergeants, lieutenants, commanders, executive staff, civilian supervisors and civilian managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|3 min
|Really
|8
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|12 min
|Trump
|546
|U.S. Marshals Now Detailed to Protect Education...
|36 min
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|trump derangement syndrome
|40 min
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Senator says New Mexico elementary kids need mo...
|49 min
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|fmer505-1951
|63,463
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|fmer505-1951
|114,429
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC