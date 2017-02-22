Albuquerque police arrest robbery sus...

Albuquerque police arrest robbery suspect

1 hr ago

Albuquerque Police say they arrested a man for robbing a Kohl's and Toys "R" Us. In one incident, APD says 24-year-old Andrew Wilson walked into the Kohl's store on Ellison NW, told employees he had a gun, and forced the cashier to put $700 worth of electronics into a bag.

